DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 26-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.1585

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4814543

CODE: JPNU LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN

