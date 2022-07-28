

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering solutions provider Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) on Thursday reported Profit before tax from continuing operations of 126 million pounds for the first six months of the year, higher than 100.2 million pounds for the same period last year.



Excluding special items, adjusted profit before tax was 142.5 million pounds compared with 118.4 million pounds a year ago.



Profit for the period from continuing operations increased to 92.2 million pounds or 35.4p per share from 74.8 million pounds or 28.6p per share prior year.



Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 104.9 million pounds or 40.2p per share, up from 88.9 million pounds or 34p per share in the previous year.



Total group profit was 92 million pounds or 35.6p per share, lower than 181 million pounds or 69.9p per share last year.



Revenue for period increased to 1.096 billion pounds from 900.4 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 13.5p per share, up 17% from last year.







