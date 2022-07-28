DJ Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2022 / 10:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro Corporate Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 142.5668

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5838580

CODE: CRPX LN

ISIN: LU1829219127

