

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property development and investment company Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) Thursday reported a profit of 50.3 million pounds for the half year, on IFRS basis. This compares to last year's loss of 375.5 million pounds on the same basis. On a per share basis, profit was 1.1 pence versus loss 8.2 pence last year.



However, on an adjusted basis, earnings rose to 51.1 million pounds from 20.1 million pounds, and earnings per share grew to 1.1 pence from 0.4 pence last year. The results reflect stronger like-for-like gross rental income and like-for-like net rental income as well as lower administration and finance costs and a strong contribution from value retail.



For the first half, the Group's revenue slid to 62.0 million pounds from 65.3 million pounds last year.



The Group said it completed 194 million pounds of disposals and expects to deliver a further c. 300 million pounds by end of 2023.



In addition, the Group said its Board has declared an interim cash dividend of 0.2 pence per share and it intends to provide an enhanced scrip dividend alternative of 2.0 pence per share, subject to shareholder approval.







