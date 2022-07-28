DJ AGTech Wins Lottery Hardware Bids in Seven Provinces of China

AGTech Wins Lottery Hardware Bids in Seven Provinces of China

(Hong Kong, July 28, 2022) - AGTech Holdings Limited ("AGTech" , HKEX stock code:8279) is delighted to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing AGTech GOT Technology Co., Ltd ("AGTech GOT") has recently won multiple sports lottery terminal procurement bidding projects successively in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Yunnan province, Sichuan province, Jiangsu province, Hainan province, Hubei province, Mongolia Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.

AGTech GOT has won many tenders in various provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions across China, which reaffirmed the hardware division's continued dedication to and leading position in China's sports lottery terminal market, demonstrating the continued effort and competitiveness of AGTech's lottery terminals.

AGTech will continue to enhance product innovation, ensure safety and R&D compliance, and contribute to the overall healthy development of China's lottery market.

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in electronic payment services, lottery, mobile games and entertainment and marketing technical services and non-lottery hardware supply markets with a focus on Mainland China and Macau. As a member of the Alibaba Group, the Group is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories: i. Lottery:a. lottery hardware sales; b. lottery distribution through physical channels and ancillary services; ii. Electronic payment:a. provision of payment card services and ancillary services; b. provision of e-wallet services; c. provision of acquiring services for other payment platforms; iii. Games and entertainment and marketing technical services; and iv. Non-lottery hardware supply (including sales and leasing).

AGTech is an associate member of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA).

For more information, please visit www.agtech.com

