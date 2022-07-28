

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L), a British investment company, on Thursday posted a decline in earnings for the first half, amidst a rise in operating expenses. The Board also declared an interim dividend of 28 pence per share.



For the first six-month period, the London-headquartered company posted a pre-tax income of 32.61 million pounds, compared with 48.79 million pounds of previous year.



Earnings were at 24.98 million pounds or 41.6 pence per share, lesser than 37.95 million pounds or 67 pence per share in the year ago period.



Operating profit was at 231.94 million pounds as against 213.54 million pounds of previous year period.



Operating expenses recorded a rise at 199.32 million pounds, compared to 164.74 million pounds of 2021.



The Group has increased its interim dividend by 3.7 percent to 28 pence per share against last year's dividend of 27 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on October 4, to shareholders on record of September 2.



Paul Stockton, Group Chief Executive of Rathbones, said in a statement, 'The first half of 2022 has been a turbulent one for investors but despite this volatility, net inflows remained positive in the period. Rathbones remains focused on delivering the strategic plans we set out at our full-year results.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de