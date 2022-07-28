

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) reported Thursday that its first-half loss before tax was 348.19 million pounds, compared to last year's profit of 435.26 million pounds.



Loss per share was 116.19 pence, compared to profit of 136.42 pence a year ago.



Income grew to 46.91 million pounds from prior year's 28.77 million pounds.



Total revenue was negative 337.36 million pounds, compared to positive 451.79 million pounds last year.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 6.0 pence per share, an increase of 62 percent year on year.



Looking ahead, Gregor Stewart, Chairman, said the outlook remains challenging.



In London, Alliance Trust shares were trading at 952.64 pence, up 0.07 percent.



