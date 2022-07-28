First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of July 29, 2022. Updated identifiers as of July 29, 2022: Trading code: BEAR OMXC X5 ND ISIN-code: DK0061017043 Order book id: 157680 Amount: 15,000,000 _____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66