Open Property Group: How much have detached, semi-detached and terraced house prices increased by?

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Open Property Group research found that in the last 5 years, average UK detached, semi-detached and terraced house prices have all increased by at least 20%.

In the last 10 years all UK property types increased by 63% or more, with detached house prices seeing the biggest jump - an increase of 71% in 2022 compared to 2012. The UK average detached house price now sits at £441,97, the average semi-detached house price is £269,098 and current terraced house prices average £226,211.

Analysing the 2022 Land Registry regional data showed that, outside of London:

St Albans has the highest ranked average Detached House price at £1,164,863

Looking at the other end of the scale Stoke-on-Trent has the lowest ranked average detached house price at £221,909. This is closely followed by Sunderland and Carlisle, where a detached house would cost you, on average, £270,799 and £273,231 respectively.

Openpropertygroup.com Managing Director, Jason Harris-Cohen said:

"It comes as no surprise that detached and semi-detached properties have seen the healthiest price appreciation, partly fuelled by our 'race for space' over the last two years and a lack of available stock.

"Historically, however, value has been broadly split between two camps - freehold and leasehold. Consumers will always favour freehold over leasehold and this naturally adds value to freehold properties. You also have to factor in the number of flats available to buy versus the number of houses - supply and demand will always impact the type of values sellers can achieve.

"The new build sector is playing its part in shaping house prices. Developers need to create as much space as possible to maximise the square footage of each home, as 'per sq ft' is how they value properties. The bigger the size, the higher the resale value and we have definitely seen an emphasis on building detached and semi-detached family homes of late."

National 2022 UK Property Type Average Price

Detached Houses

2012 Average UK

Detached House Price 2022 vs 2012 Average Detached

House Price Percentage Increase

= 71% £258,978 2022 Average UK

Detached House Price £441,967

Semi-Detached Houses

2012 Average UK

Semi-Detached House Price 2022 vs 2012 Average Semi-Detached

House Price Percentage Increase

= 67% £161,026 2022 Average UK

Semi-Detached House Price £269,098

Terraced Houses

2012 Average UK

Terraced House Price 2022 vs 2012 Average Terraced House

Price Percentage Increase

= 63% £139,132 2022 Average UK

Terraced House Price £226,211

Flats/Masionettes

2012 Average UK

Flats/Maisonettes Price 2022 vs 2012 Average Flats Property

Price Percentage Increase

= 52% £147,312 2022 Average UK

Flats/Maisonettes Price £223,401

Regional 2022 UK Property Type Average Price

Cities 2022 Average Detached House Price 2022 Average Semi-Detached House Price 2022 Average Terraced House Price 2022 Average Flat Property Price (Inner) London £1,566,342 £1,046,420 £774,562 £554,993 St Albans £1,164,863 £707,629 £513,905 £324,756 Cambridge £1,003,758 £584,243 £496,593 £307,585 Oxford £973,675 £600,194 £466,413 £292,182 Brighton £836,349 £536,966 £474,566 £327,537 Bristol £662,780 £425,610 £352,331 £108,374 Exeter £567,729 £345,846 £284,237 £175,207 York £508,248 £319,400 £265,762 £184,284 Portsmouth £506,011 £339,470 £260,875 £170,555 Norwich £448,134 £272,730 £245,361 £152,763 Birmingham £432,667 £253,061 £199,959 £151,140 Leeds £427,960 £244,095 £184,606 £148,927 Coventry £424,581 £260,709 £193,635 £131,543 Leicester £407,703 £257,556 £199,955 £151,034 Manchester £405,117 £273,637 £204,217 £188,307 Worcester £403,963 £247,305 £199,682 £135,570 Gloucester £401,960 £258,456 £190,675 £132,404 Plymouth £392,801 £240,044 £202,560 £131,079 Salford £389,916 £247,952 £181,133 £159,632 Newcastle Upon Tyne £384,451 £218,136 £180,801 £120,358 Peterborough £378,452 £236,034 £182,116 £119,445 Sheffield £364,371 £222,852 £173,747 £125,162 Liverpool £352,379 £216,868 £152,219 £131,788 Lancaster £329,892 £199,597 £161,442 £109,342 Nottingham £310,167 £197,305 £151,591 £125,718 Wolverhampton £307,574 £190,562 £152,683 £95,927 Derby £303,974 £190,814 £153,238 £107,754 Wakefield £303,471 £176,792 £143,443 £97,295 Carlisle £273,231 £161,178 £122,162 £83,769 Sunderland £270,799 £147,017 £114,709 £86,532 Stoke-on-Trent £221,909 £141,392 £110,046 £84,344

Sources: 2022 Land Registry House Price Index

House prices and number of transactions have been calculated for property sales in England.

