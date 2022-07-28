Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.07.2022 | 11:52
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Open Property Group: How much have detached, semi-detached and terraced house prices increased by?

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Open Property Group research found that in the last 5 years, average UK detached, semi-detached and terraced house prices have all increased by at least 20%.

How much have detached, semi-detached and terraced house prices increased by? Open Property Group Infographic

In the last 10 years all UK property types increased by 63% or more, with detached house prices seeing the biggest jump - an increase of 71% in 2022 compared to 2012. The UK average detached house price now sits at £441,97, the average semi-detached house price is £269,098 and current terraced house prices average £226,211.

Analysing the 2022 Land Registry regional data showed that, outside of London:

  • St Albans has the highest ranked average Detached House price at £1,164,863
  • St Albans has the highest ranked average Semi-Detached House price at £707,629
  • St Albans has the highest ranked average Terraced House price at £513,905
  • Brighton has the highest ranked average Flats Property price at £327,537

Looking at the other end of the scale Stoke-on-Trent has the lowest ranked average detached house price at £221,909. This is closely followed by Sunderland and Carlisle, where a detached house would cost you, on average, £270,799 and £273,231 respectively.

Openpropertygroup.com Managing Director, Jason Harris-Cohen said:

"It comes as no surprise that detached and semi-detached properties have seen the healthiest price appreciation, partly fuelled by our 'race for space' over the last two years and a lack of available stock.

"Historically, however, value has been broadly split between two camps - freehold and leasehold. Consumers will always favour freehold over leasehold and this naturally adds value to freehold properties. You also have to factor in the number of flats available to buy versus the number of houses - supply and demand will always impact the type of values sellers can achieve.

"The new build sector is playing its part in shaping house prices. Developers need to create as much space as possible to maximise the square footage of each home, as 'per sq ft' is how they value properties. The bigger the size, the higher the resale value and we have definitely seen an emphasis on building detached and semi-detached family homes of late."

National 2022 UK Property Type Average Price

Detached Houses

2012 Average UK
Detached House Price

2022 vs 2012 Average Detached
House Price Percentage Increase
= 71%

£258,978

2022 Average UK
Detached House Price

£441,967

Semi-Detached Houses

2012 Average UK
Semi-Detached House Price

2022 vs 2012 Average Semi-Detached
House Price Percentage Increase
= 67%

£161,026

2022 Average UK
Semi-Detached House Price

£269,098

Terraced Houses

2012 Average UK
Terraced House Price

2022 vs 2012 Average Terraced House
Price Percentage Increase
= 63%

£139,132

2022 Average UK
Terraced House Price

£226,211

Flats/Masionettes

2012 Average UK
Flats/Maisonettes Price

2022 vs 2012 Average Flats Property
Price Percentage Increase
= 52%

£147,312

2022 Average UK
Flats/Maisonettes Price

£223,401

Regional 2022 UK Property Type Average Price

Cities

2022 Average Detached House Price

2022 Average Semi-Detached House Price

2022 Average Terraced House Price

2022 Average Flat Property Price

(Inner) London

£1,566,342

£1,046,420

£774,562

£554,993

St Albans

£1,164,863

£707,629

£513,905

£324,756

Cambridge

£1,003,758

£584,243

£496,593

£307,585

Oxford

£973,675

£600,194

£466,413

£292,182

Brighton

£836,349

£536,966

£474,566

£327,537

Bristol

£662,780

£425,610

£352,331

£108,374

Exeter

£567,729

£345,846

£284,237

£175,207

York

£508,248

£319,400

£265,762

£184,284

Portsmouth

£506,011

£339,470

£260,875

£170,555

Norwich

£448,134

£272,730

£245,361

£152,763

Birmingham

£432,667

£253,061

£199,959

£151,140

Leeds

£427,960

£244,095

£184,606

£148,927

Coventry

£424,581

£260,709

£193,635

£131,543

Leicester

£407,703

£257,556

£199,955

£151,034

Manchester

£405,117

£273,637

£204,217

£188,307

Worcester

£403,963

£247,305

£199,682

£135,570

Gloucester

£401,960

£258,456

£190,675

£132,404

Plymouth

£392,801

£240,044

£202,560

£131,079

Salford

£389,916

£247,952

£181,133

£159,632

Newcastle Upon Tyne

£384,451

£218,136

£180,801

£120,358

Peterborough

£378,452

£236,034

£182,116

£119,445

Sheffield

£364,371

£222,852

£173,747

£125,162

Liverpool

£352,379

£216,868

£152,219

£131,788

Lancaster

£329,892

£199,597

£161,442

£109,342

Nottingham

£310,167

£197,305

£151,591

£125,718

Wolverhampton

£307,574

£190,562

£152,683

£95,927

Derby

£303,974

£190,814

£153,238

£107,754

Wakefield

£303,471

£176,792

£143,443

£97,295

Carlisle

£273,231

£161,178

£122,162

£83,769

Sunderland

£270,799

£147,017

£114,709

£86,532

Stoke-on-Trent

£221,909

£141,392

£110,046

£84,344

Sources: 2022 Land Registry House Price Index

House prices and number of transactions have been calculated for property sales in England.

For more information please visit www.openpropertygroup.com

About Open Property Group
Open Property Group are a professional house buying company who help people sell their properties quickly. They buy all types of properties, in any condition, throughout England and Wales.

Homeowners benefit from selling their house fast, with a completion date fixed to the owners' requirements. By selling directly, you pay no agent fees, ?and can plan ahead with certainty. We also pay your agreed legal costs too.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867905/England_house_type_increase.jpg

Contact: Daivd Donaldson, david@openpropertygroup.com, +44 7427623617

© 2022 PR Newswire
