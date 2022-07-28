Idaho-based Cloza | Business Solutions has announced that its virtual CFO services are now available for companies in the Salt Lake City area.

Nampa, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Cloza | Business Solutions, a financial solutions company based in Nampa, Idaho, announced a full range of virtual CFO services for businesses in Salt Lake City and the surrounding areas. The service plan includes bookkeeping, financial data and statement insights, and strategy development for sustainable growth.

More details can be found at https://www.cloza.co/virtual-cfo





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/132159_9c62a3c904f3daff_001full.jpg

The announcement sees the company offering a streamlined solution for businesses looking for a flexible alternative to an in-house CFO. Cloza's virtual CFO service includes high-level strategy expertise and experience-based decision making without the relatively high cost and commitment of hiring a full time CFO.

Cloza now offers a flexible service which connects businesses with experienced CFOs specializing in the client's bookkeeping software of choice. The experts offer financial insights based on their multi-industry experience, each CFO being part of a large network with immediate access to high-level insight in a variety of topics.

With the latest announcement, Cloza provides an efficient way for local businesses in the Salt Lake City area to benefit from strategic financial insights without the typically substantial learning curve associated with in-house CFOs. The company's financial experts have worked with multiple business clients and have extensive hands-on experience solving complex financial challenges for companies across sectors.

Cloza works exclusively with progress-oriented CFOs who strive to help business clients reach their goals without disrupting the company's internal processes and in complete agreement with its mission and values. Clients are able to track progress and assess performance using the company's regular reports, and can work closely with the CFO to ensure their financial strategies are fully optimized to reach their goals.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We offer organized reports in a customized way to bring greater convenience for analysis. Our financial expertise comes from our track record and certified experience. Our team works hard and partners closely with you to deliver the best results. Every choice is based on your business goals."

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.cloza.co/virtual-cfo

