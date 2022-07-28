

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion (ALLE) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $115.1M, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $118.7M, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $121.1M or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $773.1 million from $746.9M last year.



Allegion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $115.1M. vs. $118.7M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $773.1 Mln vs. $746.9M last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 5.35 to $5.45,



