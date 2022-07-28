A Chinese-German research group developed the cell with an ink of graphene oxide (GO) mixed with Nafion that can be spin-coated on an n-type silicon wafer to form a high-quality passivating contact scheme. The GO:Nafion layer simultaneously creates a p-n junction with silicon and passivates the surface defects at the GO:silicon interface.An international research group has unveiled a heterojunction solar cell based on graphene-oxide (GO) and silicon with a large area of 5.5 cm2. GO is a compound of carbon, oxygen and hydrogen that is obtained by treating graphite with oxidizers and acids. It consists ...

