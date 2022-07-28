ORHUB, Inc.: ORHub's PUR Biologics to Launch PUR Pillars

PUR PillarsTM were designed specifically for spine surgery, with a patient's post-surgical outcomes in mind.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC Pink:ORHB) plans to launch its new bone growth product focused on spine surgery in early Q4 2022.

Spinal fusion surgeries require implanting biological products or materials to help support and stimulate the patient's natural healing and fusion. Today's US spine market and ORHub's opportunity includes an estimated 950,000 surgical spine fusion procedures per year, with a conservative annual growth rate of six percent.

"PUR's PillarsTM design aims to achieve optimal patient outcomes by keeping bone graft materials in place, avoiding the typical migration of bone graft material from the desired location and eliminating inactive carriers," shared Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics. "PUR's PillarsTM are created from our Fibrous CollagenTM and deliver a solid matrix structure designed to act as a Bio-active BridgeTM for a patient's natural cells and growth factors to bind with."

Market estimates for "bone growth" products and related therapeutics are believed to be greater than $8B, increasing the opportunity for revenue, value, and scalability which ORHub has positioned with the PUR Biologics brand.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. The Company is a healthcare innovator and fintech company focused on payment processes, business logistics, and clinical solutions with digital and biological technologies. The Company utilizes Intelligent Automation and Cellular based technologies to Change Business for GoodTM and is comprised of four segments: Surgical Resource Management (SRM), Digital Payments, Regenerative Therapeutics, and Artificial Intelligence:

ORHub's SRM platform, "FutureOR" uses digital technologies to replace dated vendor-centric documentation and processes. The platform enables digital connectivity, faster vendor payments, and implant accountability for all surgically implanted medical devices and biologic products. The Company's Digital Payment focus is on software solutions which would allow b2b medical device & biologic vendors to reduce the Case-to-Cash timeline. With the acquisition of PUR Biologics, ORHub's Regenerative Therapeutic division is focused on the sale of bone regenerative products, while targeting new areas of opportunity with patented cell-based technologies. Together, these solutions form a valuable foundation for new uses of AI, quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized patient centered information and accessibility.

For more information, please visit: ORHub.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

Contact:

Jason Brown

ORHub, Inc.

612-209-7565

SOURCE: ORHUB, Inc.

