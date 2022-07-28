ETC Group's Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) will list on Amsterdam-based venue of Europe's largest exchange group

ETC Group (www.etc-group.com), Europe's leading specialist provider of institutional-grade digital asset-backed securities, has announced that it will list its physically-backed BTCetc ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (ticker BTCE) on Cboe Europe, the largest pan-European stock exchange by market share and value traded.

ETC Group's BTCetc ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) will be listed to trade on Cboe Europe BV, Cboe's Amsterdam-based exchange, with trading taking place in Euros and clearing carried out by SIX x-clear.

BTCE is supported by a network of world class Authorised Participants (APs) and Market Makers, experienced in cryptocurrency markets as well as the ETP markets. The APs ensure on-exchange liquidity and tight spreads, enabling traders to purchase in all sizes without having to worry about market impact.

Tim Bevan, Founder and co-CEO of ETC Group comments: "As a flagship product, bringing BTCE to Cboe Europe is a logical step as demand for exposure to crypto recovers worldwide. The BTCE listing on Cboe Europe further establishes ETC Group's leadership position in European domiciled cryptocurrency-backed securities."

ETC Group's products offer several benefits over investing directly in the digital assets they track. Traded on regulated markets, investors can buy and sell the ETCs in the same way they would when trading conventional shares through their online broker platform or bank and with identical regulatory protections in place. The underlying collateral is securely stored in institutional-grade custody, and investors do not require a digital wallet or related technical knowledge.

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, and your capital is at risk. Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/etcdisc

About ETC Group www.etc-group.com

ETC Group develops innovative digital asset-backed securities including BTCetc ETC Group Physical Bitcoin (BTCE) and ETHetc ETC Group Physical Ethereum (ZETH) which are listed on European exchanges including XETRA, Euronext, SIX, AQUIS UK and Wiener Börse. ETC Group launched the world's first centrally cleared Bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in June 2020 on Deutsche Börse XETRA, Europe's largest ETF trading venue. ETC Group is continuously working on expanding its suite of institutional-grade cryptocurrency backed ETPs, providing investors the opportunity to gain exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana and other popular digital assets on major European stock exchanges. ETC Group's securities are marketed to professional investors by HANetf.

About Cboe Europe www.cboe.com

Cboe Europe is a leading provider of pan-European equities and derivatives market infrastructure. Through exchanges in the Netherlands (Cboe NL) and the UK (Cboe UK), it operates the largest pan-European stock exchange by market share and value traded, offering trading in securities from 18 European markets. It also offers low-cost European equity market data and benchmark equity indices, and operates a pan-European ETP listings market. In September 2021, it launched Cboe Europe Derivatives, which enables participants to access a vibrant, pan-European equity derivatives marketplace through a single access point, creating efficiencies in trading and clearing.

