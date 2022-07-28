Anzeige
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 27 July 2022 were:

621.28p Capital only
630.28p Including current year income

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Following the share buyback of 20,757 ordinary shares on 14th July
2022, the Company has 102,079,437 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,130,427
shares held in Treasury.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
