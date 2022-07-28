

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) has increased its full year 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.73-11.93, which represents a growth of 10% to 12% year-over-year. For the third quarter, the company estimates adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.85-$2.95, which represents a growth of 4% to 8% year-over-year.



Second-quarter adjusted profit per share from continuing operations was $3.10 compared to $2.70, prior year. Profit from continuing operations was $372 million or $0.74 per share compared to $840 million or $1.60 per share, prior year. Sales increased to $8.46 billion from $7.58 billion, a year ago.



Shares of Linde plc are down 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



