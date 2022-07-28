

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $372 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $840 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 billion or $3.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $8.46 billion from $7.58 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $372 Mln. vs. $840 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.46 Bln vs. $7.58 Bln last year.



