Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2022) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) ("Kiora" or the "Company") has been granted a U.S. patent covering hydrogel-based sustained release platforms, inclusive of KIO-201, which enable controlled release of antibiotics for the treatment of ocular diseases. The intellectual property, US Patent No. 11,376,214, relates to non-blurring, antibiotic-containing hydrogel compositions that have an extended contact time on the eye and have potential to further improve the health of the ocular surface for accelerated wound healing.

"This patent strengthens our commercial position for next-generation versions for KIO-201," said Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kiora. "In addition to potentially repairing corneal wounds as a standalone treatment, we see opportunities to employ our technology in combination with antibiotics to further accelerate wound healing and reduce post-surgical complications, including infections."

Kiora is currently evaluating KIO-201 in a clinical trial (NCT05436288) for Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects (PCED), a condition characterized by delayed corneal healing. This can be due to a variety of factors, including physical trauma, surgical injury, infections or inflammatory ocular diseases. Classified as an orphan disease, it is estimated that there are fewer than 200,000 patients diagnosed annually in the United States with PCED[1].

KIO-201 is a chemically modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate natural corneal wound healing. It is formulated as a convenient eye drop and provides a thin coating to the surface of the eye. In a late-stage clinical trial in patients undergoing PRK surgical laser vision correction, KIO-201 demonstrated accelerated corneal re-epithelization. The chemical modifications enable enhanced viscoelastic properties and a longer ocular surface resonance time compared to standard hyaluronic acid.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-101 is being developed for the treatment of the Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis ("OPRA"). It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase ("DHODH") with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release) designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with commercially available DHODH inhibitors. In addition, Kiora is developing KIO-201, a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate corneal wound healing.

[1] Vaidyanathan U, Hopping GC, Liu HY, et al. Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects: A Review Article. Med Hypothesis Discov Innov Ophthalmol. 2019;8(3):163-176.

