

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $217 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $183M, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185M or $0.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.15 billion from $3.19 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $4.00



