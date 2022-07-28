As the impacts of climate change intensify, the "responsible consumption and production" principle proposed by the UN has been widely adopted by many individuals and organizations around the world. Homelover, a Turkish brand contributes to the future of the planet with its sustainable and organic towels.

In 2022, Earth Overshoot Day, which marks the date when humanity has used all the biological resources that Earth regenerates, is July 28. The resources Earth regenerated for this year have depleted as of July 28, and now the planet borrows resources to be used in 2023. As the effects of climate change intensify, consumers worldwide gravitate toward sustainable products. Retailers, responsible for at least 25% of global emissions, are adopting green transition strategies both in order to utilize sustainability as a competitive advantage and contribute to making the world more liveable. Pioneers of the market focus on the "responsible production, responsible consumption" principle of United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With its mission of doing its part for achieving a sustainable world, the Turkiye-based towel producer Homelover has reimagined the Turkish towel with a history of 1,500 years and brought fashionable designs together with eco-friendly production methods. Keeping the traditions alive and striving to build a better future, Homelover is undergoing a transformation into organic in all its operational processes.

14,000 tons less water usage in the first half of the year

Building on its 40-year experience in the sector, Homelover has announced that now it is manufacturing products from Turkish-grown cotton that are not only highly absorbent but also long-lasting and eco-friendly thanks to the new production model they have developed. Homelover saved 14,065 tons in water consumption in the first 5 months of 2022, as well as 70,860 cubic meters in natural gas.

Bringing sustainability together with customer experience

With its GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified 100% organic towels, Homelover adds comfort to consumers' daily experiences, staying true to its sense of elegance and combining the patterns and colors of modern fashion with traditional lines. Offering a wide range of products for consumers with different fashion senses, Homelover aims to produce higher quality and more eco-friendly products in the future in line with their sense of responsibility towards nature and environment, and its customers.

