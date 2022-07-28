Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp-Aktie! Die Rallye schleicht sich an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTQA ISIN: US8545021011 Ticker-Symbol: SWF 
Tradegate
28.07.22
14:49 Uhr
97,98 Euro
-17,07
-14,84 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,2296,9214:50
97,0297,8814:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC97,98-14,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.