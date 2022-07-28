

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV):



Earnings: $760 million in Q2 vs. $348 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.20 in Q2 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $825 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.18 per share Revenue: $6.73 billion in Q2 vs. $4.01 billion in the same period last year.



