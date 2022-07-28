

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.40 billion, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $3.74 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Comcast Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.51 billion or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $30.02 billion from $28.55 billion last year.



Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $3.40 Bln. vs. $3.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $30.02 Bln vs. $28.55 Bln last year.



