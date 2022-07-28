

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $215.85 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $206.34 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $1.27 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $215.85 Mln. vs. $206.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



