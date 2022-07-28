Ardian said that GreenYellow's value is estimated at around €1.4 billion ($1.42 billion).France-based private equity company Ardian Infrastructure has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Groupe Casino's renewable energy unit, GreenYellow. GreenYellow's value is estimated at around €1.4 billion ($1.42 billion), Ardian said in a press release, without providing further details on the deal. Prior to the transaction, Groupe Casino held a 72.3% stake in GreenYellow, while the remaining share was owned by French public investment bank Bpifrance and Paris-based asset manager Tikehau Capital. "As ...

