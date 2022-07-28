

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting second-quarter results, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) raised its full-year net sales guidance to low-double-digit growth, and reaffirmed its guidance for Adjusted EPS growth in the mid-single-digit range.



The company now expects full-year 2022 net sales growth to be in the low-double-digit growth, up from the previous high-single-digit range. In addition, the company continues to expect Adjusted EPS growth in the second half of the year to reach the high-single-digit range, driven largely by the fourth quarter.



Q2 Numbers



The company's Q2 net income was $218 million or $0.15 per share versus $448 million or $0.31 per share last year. Adjusted EPS in the quarter rose 2.6% to $0.39 from $0.38 in the prior year period. Meanwhile, net sales for the quarter increased to $3.55 billion from $3.14 billion generated a year ago.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

