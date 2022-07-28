

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Masco Corp. (MAS):



Earnings: $278M in Q2 vs. -$36 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.18 in Q2 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $1.14 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.20 per share Revenue: $2.35 billion in Q2 vs. $2.18 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 - $4.25



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MASCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de