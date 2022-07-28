Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent Announces New Wholistic Re-Branding of all Products

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. ("Emergent") (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces it has retained Imagemme, a leading award-winning creative branding and packaging studio to create "The Wholistic Company", a consolidation of its current and future health, wellness and regenerative products.

The intent is to have uniform branding and develop marketing and distribution strategies for multi-channel sales approaches. This new brand will be marketed via on-line direct to consumer sales, traditional retail sales and other forms of sales channels, including TV Shopping and "Contact Purchasing."

James W. Zimbler, CEO of Emergent stated, "I couldn't be happier about the anticipated opportunity to combine and brand our current line of quality products with Regen Biowellness and Evolutionary Biologics fantastic respective product lines into one consistent brand. With the addition and expected addition to our management team of Marvin Segel, son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel with over 20 years of direct-to-consumer TV and marketing success and Jim Morrison, a legend in the personal care industry, most notably as President of L'Oréal, we believe Emergent's newly formed brand "The Wholistic Company", will become a recognizable household name to consumers."

Jim Morrison, President/CEO of Evolutionary Biologics, stated, "Imagemme is a cutting-edge branding agency. They have the ability to create a memorable brand for "The Wholistic Company" based upon the extensive portfolio of products that our combined companies will own and develop."

Marvin Segel, Chief Marketing Officer of Emergent, stated, "When I started my search for great branding, packaging, and design, I kept seeing the creative designs coming from one company … Imagemme. So, the choice was easy, and we remain impressed and excited about the new branding."

Emergent is scheduled to close the acquisitions of Regen Biowellness on Monday August 1st, 2022, Evolutionary Biologics within the next two weeks and Fusion Specialty Pharmacies during this quarter.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent is developing a line of products in the field of Regenerative Medicine and improved neutraceuticals and phytonutritionals available to the general public without a prescription. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. PharmaZu, its newly acquired subsidiary, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on The Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

