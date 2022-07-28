

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recreation products maker Brunswick Corporation (BC) Thursday reported net earnings of $197.3 million or $2.59 per share for the second quarter, higher than $179.4 million or $2.29 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Earnings from continuing operations were $198.8 million or $2.61 per share compared with $179.4 million or $2.29 per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.82 per share.



Quarterly sales increased to $1.836 billion from $1.555 billion last year.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.7 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects EPS to be between $2.50 and $2.65 on revenue growth of mid-twenties percent over the third quarter of 2021.



Analysts see earnings of $2.77 per share on revenue growth of 23.1% for the third quarter.



For the full-year, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $10.00 - $10.30 compared with $9.80-$10.30 provided earlier.



Net sales for the year are expected to be in the range of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion compared with the previous outlook of $6.8 billion-$7.1 billion.



The consensus estimate for earnings is at $10.16 per share and for revenues at $6.96 billion.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de