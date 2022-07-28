

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $366.5 million, or $5.86 per share. This compares with $225.8 M, or $3.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $1.641 billion from $1.377 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $366.5 Mln. vs. $225.8 M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.86 vs. $3.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.81 -Revenue (Q2): $1.641 Bln vs. $1.377 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de