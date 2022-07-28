

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macerich Co. (MAC) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$15.38 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$11.77 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $204.09 million from $215.47 million last year.



Macerich Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$15.38 Mln. vs. -$11.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.07 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q2): $204.09 Mln vs. $215.47 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.21) to (-$0.09)



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MACERICH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de