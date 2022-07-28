

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $292 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.25 billion from $2.16 billion last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $292 Mln. vs. $433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $2.25 Bln vs. $2.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.0 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIRIUS XM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de