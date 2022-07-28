Hadean and CAE - Developing Ground-breaking 3D Replications

LONDONand MONTREAL, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadean and CAE (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) are collaborating to advance the utility of synthetic environments and help close the gap between the digital and the real world. The team-up enables CAE's vision of an immersive replication of the real world -- at scale and leveraging Hadean's Web 3.0 achievements -- to provide elevated safety, efficiency and readiness.

This new agreement builds on the successful collaboration of the two organizations, which created a synthetic operating environment used for defence scenario planning, completed in 2021. The immersive city-sized virtual world simulated over 2 million digital entities, demonstrating the vast potential for scale and fidelity, which was previously restricted by architectural limitations.

"Our agreement with CAE represents a landmark moment in our growth and further validation of our clear value proposition in key sectors such as defence, climate change and sustainable smart cities," said Hadean CEO Craig Beddis. "The success of our previous project with CAE showcased the scale of our technology, and we can't wait to continue exploring its capabilities in creating vast worlds and providing insightful decision support."

"Our work with Hadean provides the scalability to replicate extensive environments and populations to gain actionable insights on challenges from climate change to health and safety, with the objective of accelerating the development and effortless adoption of world-changing innovations," said Joe Armstrong, Vice President of Synthetic Environments and Innovative Technologies at CAE.

As an increasingly complex world presents circumstances where security can be exploited and safety threatened, it is crucial to respond quickly and effectively. Organizations must achieve information and technological superiority to stay ahead. Combining CAE's industry leading experience with Hadean's disruptive and pioneering Web 3.0 technology, this close collaboration is set to play a significant role in the wider digital transformation of national and international governance.

The suite of capabilities in development by CAE with Hadean, offers integrated synthetic replicas to help visualize, simulate and address global challenges, with an emphasis on supporting data-driven decision processes. They cater to users from a single individual to governments, multinational military alliances and international organizations.

Deployed inside bespoke, ultra-realistic and high-fidelity 3D worlds, these new virtual tools and solutions help accelerate transformation across global digital infrastructure, offering greater insight into our physical world to foster and facilitate understanding, options and decision-making.

Hadean's distributed cloud platform offers a simple and open architecture through which power can be scaled dynamically across the cloud and edge to provide the required computation and networking. CAE is exploring the potential uses that this advanced distributed computing can bring to helping solve real-world dilemmas.

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean is a venture- backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web 3.0 applications for the metaverse, enterprise organizations and the defence sector. To date, Hadean have worked with organizations such as CAE, the UK MoD, Microsoft, Minecraft, Epic Games and Cervus. Visit: hadean.com

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

