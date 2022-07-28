Business Warrior Corporation: Business Warrior Discusses Q3 Performance, Growth Strategies in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR) ("the Company") CEO Rhett Doolittle and Global Head of Technology Timothy Li to recap the Company's Q3 results and business development.

Business Warrior Discusses Q3 Performance, Growth Strategies in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/july-2022-interview-business-warrior-bzwr/

Business Warrior recently reported revenues of $1.2 million in Q3, an increase of 67% over the previous quarter. Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Doolittle explains how the Company leveraged its strong revenue performance last year to achieve this increase in monthly recurring and SAAS revenue.

"We put a lot of resources, time, and money into acquisitions to shift and become a more sustainable, long-term successful company. We've successfully made that shift and you're starting to see those results in our Q3 results. It should only get better from there," he says.

Joining Doolittle in the interview is Timothy Li, global head of technology at Business Warrior, who gives further insight into the Company's overall progress.

"My No. 1 goal to our shareholders is to build up additional tools, revenue, and recurrent revenue," he says. "The way we're going to do that is by releasing these ProTools for our small business owners and small business clients, to book more clients and increase sales. My other responsibility is to build a great world-class software development shop."

To hear the full interview with SCV, visit: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/july-2022-interview-business-warrior-bzwr/

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is a SaaS company providing small businesses in the United States with a suite of data-driven marketing and next-generation, funding solutions to boost local market dominance. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is singularly focused on offering locally targeted lead generation marketing and funding solutions that fuel small business growth. By using next generation machine-learning and native software, Business Warrior has made growth funding and conversion marketing accessible for thousands of under-resourced and under-funded small business owners. For more information, visit BusinessWarrior.com.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations:

Tanner Otts

Investors@BusinessWarrior.com

(855) 884-5805

SmallCapVoice.com

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: Business Warrior

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710073/Business-Warrior-Discusses-Q3-Performance-Growth-Strategies-in-Audio-Interview-with-SmallCapVoicecom