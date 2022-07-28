American Resources Corporation's reELEMENT Tecnologies Division Continues Brand Leadership and Differentiation

Through Website Redesign - The Clear Value Proposition of reELEMENT Is Made Clear

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced the rebranding of its reELEMENT Technologies ("reELEMENT") website, including newly produced industry and process and technology videos.

Dave Sauve, Vice President of reELEMENT Technologies commented, "Highlighting and showcasing the efficiency and low environmental impact of our process and technology is important as we are creating a domestic alternative to the existing environmentally and socially disastrous alternatives used across the globe. Our new website and informative videos illustrate the impact and needed solutions we are delivering. We are excited to share these with the public as we continue to hit important milestones."

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation added, "The website update is a natural progression since rebranding American Rare Earth to reELEMENT Technologies and the previously discussed plans to grow reELEMENT and explore all avenues to maximize shareholder value. We believe this update and rebranding effort helps illustrate the value we are creating."

The website redesign spotlights the unique and proprietary technology which has been incubated and synthesized through 4 leading universities and is being commercialized for the first time to create a domestic circular supply chain for end-of-life rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries. reELEMENT is leading the way in redefining how critical and rare earth elements are sources and processed while also addressing our sustainability needs.

American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways, while also helping the world achieve its goals of carbon neutrality. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About reElement Technologies LLC

ReELEMENT Technologies LLC is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. American Rare Earth has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

