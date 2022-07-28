

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 23 and advance GDP data for the second quarter will be out at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.0129 against the euro, 135.57 against the yen, 0.9600 against the franc and 1.2117 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.







