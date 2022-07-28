Echosens, a high-technology company offering liver diagnostic solutions, establishes its support of World Hepatitis Day (WHD), July 28 by partnering with the World Hepatitis Alliance as a bronze sponsor. The commemoration calls for greater awareness of the 357 million people who live with viral hepatitis but are unaware of it. The campaign's theme "I can't wait" highlights the need to accelerate the fight against viral hepatitis and the importance of testing and treatment for the real people who need it.

"Echosens recognizes that every 30 seconds, someone in the world dies from a hepatitis-related illness, and we join hands with organizations throughout the world to advance increased vigilance around liver health," says Dominque Legros, Echosens Group CEO. "It is gratifying to see that this year's theme for World Hepatitis Day aligns with our mission for early detection that can result in more effective intervention, treatment and better outcomes."

Viral hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver and a major public health concern worldwide that until recently has garnered little notice. Even though the disease kills about 1.5 million people globally every year, the majority of people who contract the disease are unaware until they develop acute symptoms.

"Hepatitis is the leading cause of liver cancer," says Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens, North America. "Assessing the degree of fibrosis is a crucial step in the clinical management of individuals with viral infection and key to detecting asymptomatic patients, helping to prioritize care and to selecting treatment regimens. Liver disease is reversible with early, non-invasive testing, exemplified by FibroScan, to identify and monitor liver health."

All types of viral hepatitis can be controlled or prevented. In 2016, the World Health Organization's World Health Assembly called for global elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030 and individual countries are now in different stages of developing their own viral hepatitis elimination plans.

"This international campaign will bring the World Hepatitis Alliance and our global network of over 300 members across 100 countries together to demand action from decision makers to prioritize the elimination of viral hepatitis one of the most deadly and neglected diseases," says Danjuma Adda, president, World Hepatitis Alliance. "This event will also highlight the social injustice and inequity caused by the current lack of action on eliminating viral hepatitis and focus on the positive action needed to eradicate this disease as a public health threat by 2030. Our sponsors reaffirm their commitment to making this goal a reality."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 3,500 peer reviewed publications and 160 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScanavailable in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

