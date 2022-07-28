

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $52.78 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $14.82 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $66.50 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.5% to $768.18 million from $584.22 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $52.78 Mln. vs. $14.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $768.18 Mln vs. $584.22 Mln last year.



