Global IP Telephony Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $7,680.5 Million by 2028 and Rise at a CAGR of 13.4% during the Forecast Timeframe from 2021 to 2028 [230-Pages] | Research Dive

The global IP telephony market is expected to witness remarkable growth by 2028, owing to the increasing number of cyber-attacks worldwide. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the largest share of the market.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "IP Telephony Market by Offerings (Services and Solutions), Type (Integrated Access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking, Hosted IP PBX, and Managed IP PBX,), Call Type (Domestic Calls and International Calls), Installation Type (Wireless and Wired), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises(SMEs)), End-user (Corporate, Government, and Residential), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028".

According to the report, the global IP telephony market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $7,680.5 million by 2028 and rise at a healthy CAGR of 13.4% during the estimated timeframe from 2021 to 2028.

Dynamics of the IP Telephony Market

Due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks and risks all across the globe, businesses are rapidly adopting IP telephony products and services to safeguard vital data, which is expected to fortify the growth of the market during the analysis period. Moreover, the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in IP telephony is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the IP telephony market over the forecast timeframe. However, the lack of funds for the implementation of IP telephony may impede the growth of the market during the estimated timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the IP Telephony Market

Though the rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated various industries, however, it has had a positive impact on the IP telephony market. To control the rapid transmission of the virus, many organizations across the world have been forced to adapt the work from home policy. This further led the companies to adopt IP solutions that make employees communicate and share data anywhere in the world with better sources. All these factors have boosted the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Segments of the IP Telephony Market

The report has divided the IP telephony market into segments based on offerings, type, call type, installation type, enterprise size, end-user, and region.

Based on offerings, the solutions sub-segment is expected to be the most productive and is predicted to generate a revenue of $3,673.9 million by 2028 . The increasing adoption rate of IP telephony across various industries is the factor expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period.

. The increasing adoption rate of IP telephony across various industries is the factor expected to boost the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis period. Based on type, the integrated access/session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable and is projected to generate a revenue of $3,151.0 million by 2028 . The growing use of the SIP trunking sub-segment for end-to-end encrypted communication, exceptional call quality, and no limitations on the number of users, is expected to bolster the growth of the IP telephony market sub-segment during the forecast timeframe.

. The growing use of the SIP trunking sub-segment for end-to-end encrypted communication, exceptional call quality, and no limitations on the number of users, is expected to bolster the growth of the IP telephony market sub-segment during the forecast timeframe. Based on call type, the international calls sub-segment is predicted to be most beneficial and is expected to garner a revenue of $3,621.6 million over the analysis period . The IP telephony for international calls allows users to purchase the number of any country with cheaper call rates compared to the traditional calling services, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

. The IP telephony for international calls allows users to purchase the number of any country with cheaper call rates compared to the traditional calling services, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period. Based on installation type, the wireless sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative and is predicted to generate a revenue of $4,150.6 million by 2028 . The wireless installation devices provide ease of use and cost-saving benefits to users, which is predicted to propel the growth of the IP telephony market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

. The wireless installation devices provide ease of use and cost-saving benefits to users, which is predicted to propel the growth of the IP telephony market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe. Based on enterprise size, the SMEs sub-segment is predicted to be most gainful and is expected to garner a revenue of $4,007.8 million during the forecast period . The increasing adoption of IP telephony by small and medium enterprises for not to pay huge costs for international callings and buying various subscriptions is the factor expected to upsurge the growth of the IP telephony market sub-segment over the estimated period.

. The increasing adoption of IP telephony by small and medium enterprises for not to pay huge costs for international callings and buying various subscriptions is the factor expected to upsurge the growth of the IP telephony market sub-segment over the estimated period. Based on end-user, the corporate sub-segment is predicted to be most fruitful and is expected to garner a revenue of $3,793.1 million by 2028 . IP telephony is quite secure and efficient and acts as a valuable asset for businesses of all sizes, which is expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

. IP telephony is quite secure and efficient and acts as a valuable asset for businesses of all sizes, which is expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region of the IP telephony market is projected to have the maximum share of the market and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $2,237.3 million over the estimated period. The increasing number of industries and technological advancements in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market throughout the analysis period.

Key Players of the IP Telephony Market

The major players of the IP telephony market include

Ooma, Inc Microsoft RingCentral MVP Ziff Davis , Inc. Mitel Networks Corp. DIALPAD, INC. Vonage Intermedia.net, Inc Avaya IP telephony Freshworks Inc, and many more.

For instance, in September 2021, Freshworks Inc., a leading provider of modern SaaS solutions, announced its partnership with Birlasoft Inc., a renowned IT services and consulting company to provide enhanced customer experience through new-age digital transformation solutions.

Further, the report also summarizes other important aspects including product portfolio, the latest strategic developments, the financial performance of the key players, and SWOT analysis.

More about IP Telephony Market:

