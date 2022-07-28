DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the third quarter and the nine months ended 30 June 2022
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to the voluntary trading update for the third quarter and the nine months ended 30 June 2022 published today by the Company's subsidiary, Pepkor Holdings Limited. Copies of the documents are available on the website www.pepkor.co.za.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 28 July 2022
