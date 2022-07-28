Star Alliance International Corp. Releases Its New Website

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the introduction of its new updated website (www.staralliancemines.com).

We have been promising this new website for some time and we now feel we have a "picture" of the Company in its current form and by our actions and information provided on the site are giving an idea of where the Company is heading.

Star has assets in the US, Honduras, Nigeria and Guatemala and we continue to look for more strategic acquisitions in the US and overseas.

Weverson Correia, CEO of Star, commented, "The evolution and progress of the Company is now set out on our website for all our shareholders and investors to see. The website will be regularly updated to reflect new information so please keep checking it out."

Richard Carey Chairman of Star added, "We have now achieved our first of many targets we have set for ourselves over the next few months. The next targets include completing the NI 43-101 appraisals of the mines, achieving revenue for the group and adding some new strategic acquisitions that we are currently reviewing. Keep watching for new news which we will announce at the appropriate times. Our website will be updated frequently to include any new information. Thank you again for being part of the Star family."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology for the extraction of gold that has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex technology. Barotex is our fibers manufactured from volcanic rock that are incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and are bio-degradable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

