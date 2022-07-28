bolt insurance: IMG Partners With bolt to Offer Device Protection to Travelers

Partnership sets a first for embedding device protection seamlessly into travel medical insurance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / International Medical Group® (IMG®) an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has partnered with bolt , the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange for P&C, to be the first-in-market to offer device protection with travel medical insurance. The partnership adds optional device protection to IMG's market-leading travel medical insurance, the Patriot Travel Series, providing the repair or replacement of travelers' smartphones if lost, stolen, or accidentally damaged during their trip.

IMG and bolt responded to the growing need for travelers to protect their smartphones when abroad by offering coverage for less than $0.60 per day. With bolt's device protection added to their travel medical insurance, IMG's customers can access comprehensive coverage with instant claims approval through the myIMG member portal from anywhere in the world.

"We know how indispensable devices like smartphones have become in nearly every phase of travel: housing boarding passes and tickets, communicating with friends and family, and documenting your travels while abroad," said Amanda Winkle, Chief Commercial Officer at IMG. "In partnering with bolt for device protection, we are taking another step towards providing products and services that meet nearly every traveler and expatriate need while away from home."

IMG selected bolt for its deep insurance industry knowledge, global footprint, and world-class technology integration capabilities. IMG plans to extend the add-on product to other insurance offerings in the future, offering device protection as an essential part of travel coverage.

Clayton Bodnarek, EVP of Alternative Distribution at bolt, commented, "This partnership acknowledges the importance of protecting wireless devices when customers need it the most, especially when they may be far away from home and rely on their smartphones to serve as a lifeline. Our work with IMG brings comfort to customers who are traveling, knowing that if there is an emergency and they need the connection a device brings, we'll be there for them."

Customers can purchase IMG's travel medical insurance with device protection at www.imglobal.com/travel-medical-insurance/patriot-travel-series .

About bolt

bolt is the leading insurance exchange for P&C, uniting distributors and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the country's largest technology-enabled marketplace of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading carriers, helping industry participants expand market reach and improve customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com .

