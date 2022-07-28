MarketVector Indexes announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes. The table below summarizes the results for the indexes which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.marketvector.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on July 31, 2022 (or the last business day of July for the Brazil indexes) and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indexes Ticker Additions Deletions New Count MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders MVDFLE 0 0 5 MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 MVDEFI 1 1 20 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5 MVDA5 0 0 5 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 MVDA10 1 1 10 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 MVDA25 0 0 25 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 MVDA 3 2 100 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap MVDALC 1 1 20 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap MVDAMC 1 1 30 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap MVDASC 3 3 50 MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders MVIALE 1 1 5 MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Leaders MVMELE 1 1 5 MVIS CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset MVGCFI 0 0 12 MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders MVSCLE 0 0 14 MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil MVSCBR 0 0 10 Weiss MVIS Top Tech Adoption Rating Index MVWTAR 1 1 25

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MarketVector Indexes can be found on www.marketvector.com. The next monthly review will be announced on August 26, 2022.

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MarketVector Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MarketVector Indexes has expanded VanEck's successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector Indexes reflects the company's in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 26.05 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MarketVector Indexes. MarketVector Indexes is a VanEck Company.

