

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased marginally in May, after remaining stable in the previous month, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 12.5 percent in May from an upwardly revised 12.6 percent in April.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate stood at 15.6 percent.



In May, there were 596,056 unemployed people, an increase of 4,495 from last month. At the same time, employment rose by 56,362 to 4.17 million in May.



The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24 fell notably to 30.1 percent from 37.1 percent in the same month last year.







