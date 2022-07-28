

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Thursday reported a net loss for the second quarter that widened from the prior year. The quarterly loss was $277.40 million or $2.29 per share, wider than $189.56 million or $1.61 per share a year ago.



On an adjusted basis, loss was $245.83 million or $2.03 per share. Wall Street analysts estimated a loss of $1.63 per share.



Revenue for the quarter gained 1.9 percent to $224.82 million from $220.55 million a year ago.



Further, the company updated that it expects to report positive results from the Apollo-B Phase 3 study of patrisiran in ATTR Amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy in next three weeks. The company will present the results from the Phase 2 study of cemdisiran in patients with IgAN at the 18th European Meeting on Complement in Human Disease on August 26-29, 2022 in Bern, Switzerland.



In Mid and late 2022, the pharma company will launch vutrisiran in the EU, assuming favourable adoption of the CHMP opinion.



Further, the company noted that Vir Biotechnology plans to report additional results from its Phase 2 study of ALN-HBV02 in combination with VIR-3434 in patients with chronic HBV infection in the second half of 2022.







