DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 29. Juli (vorläufige Fassung)

=== *** 01:50 JP/Industrieproduktion Juni 06:20 GB/Standard Chartered plc, Ergebnis 2Q, London *** 07:00 DE/Fuchs Petrolub SE, Ergebnis 1H (10:00 PK), Mannheim *** 07:00 DE/Siltronic AG, Ergebnis 2Q, München *** 07:00 CH/Swiss Re Group, Ergebnis 1H, Zürich *** 07:00 ES/Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA), Ergebnis 2Q, Bilbao *** 07:00 FR/BNP Paribas SA, Ergebnis 2Q, Paris 07:00 FR/Renault SA, Ergebnis 1H, Boulogne-Billancourt 07:00 FR/Essilor-Luxottica SA, Ergebnis 1H, Charenton-le-Pont 07:00 NL/Signify NV, Ergebnis 2Q, Eindhoven 07:00 AT/AMS-Osram AG, Ergebnis 2Q, Schloss Premstätten 07:15 FR/Air France-KLM Group, Ergebnis 2Q, Paris *** 07:30 FR/Vinci SA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris *** 07:30 FR/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vq 1. Quartal: -0,2% gg Vq *** 07:30 FR/Privater Verbrauch Juni PROGNOSE: -0,5% gg Vm/+0,5% gg Vj zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/-3,4% gg Vj 07:30 DE/Koenig & Bauer AG (KBA), Ergebnis 1H, Würzburg 07:30 KR/LG Electronics Inc, ausführliches Ergebnis 2Q, Seoul *** 07:55 IT/Eni SpA, Ergebnis 2Q, Rom *** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Juni Importpreise PROGNOSE: +0,8% gg Vm/+29,6% gg Vj zuvor: +0,9% gg Vm/+30,6% gg Vj *** 08:00 JP/Sony Corp, Ergebnis 1Q, Tokio *** 08:00 CH/Glencore plc, Produktionsbericht 1H, Baar *** 08:00 FR/Hermes International SCA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris *** 08:00 GB/Astrazeneca plc, Ergebnis 2Q, London 08:00 GB/Natwest Group plc, Ergebnis 1H, Edinburgh 08:00 ES/International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Ergebnis 1H, Madrid 08:05 FR/Engie SA, Ergebnis 1H, Paris 08:30 ES/Amadeus IT Group SA, Ergebnis 1H, Madrid *** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+5,9% gg Vj zuvor: +0,7% gg Vm/+5,8% gg Vj HVPI PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/+6,8% gg Vj zuvor: +0,9% gg Vm/+6,5% gg Vj *** 09:00 ES/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vq/+5,4% gg Vj 1. Quartal: +0,2% gg Vq/+6,3% gg Vj *** 09:00 ES/HVPI und Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli HVPI PROGNOSE: +10,5% gg Vj zuvor: +10,0% gg Vj *** 09:00 AT/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q *** 09:00 DE/Audi AG, Ergebnis 1H, Ingolstadt *** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juli Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: +40.000 gg Vm zuvor: +133.000 gg Vm Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: 5,4% zuvor: 5,3% *** 10:00 DE/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q kalender- und saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq 1. Quartal: +0,2% gg Vq kalenderbereinigt PROGNOSE: +1,7% gg Vj 1. Quartal: +3,8% gg Vj *** 10:00 IT/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq/+3,5% gg Vj 1. Quartal: +0,1% gg Vq/+6,2% gg Vj *** 11:00 EU/BIP (1. Veröffentlichung) 2Q Eurozone PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq/+3,4% gg Vj 1. Quartal: +0,6% gg Vq/+5,4% gg Vj *** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Eurozone (Vorabschätzung) Juli Eurozone PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+8,6% gg Vj zuvor: +0,8% gg Vm/+8,6% gg Vj Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) PROGNOSE: -0,4% gg Vm/+3,8% gg Vj zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+3,7% gg Vj *** 11:00 IT/Verbraucherpreise (vorläufig) Juli PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm/+8,0% gg Vj zuvor: +1,2% gg Vm/+8,0% gg Vj *** 12:45 US/Chevron Corp, Ergebnis 2Q, San Ramon *** 13:00 US/Procter & Gamble Co, Ergebnis 4Q, Cincinnati *** 13:30 US/Exxon Mobil Corp, Ergebnis 2Q, Irving *** 13:45 US/Abbvie Inc, Ergebnis 2Q, North Chicago *** 14:30 US/Arbeitskostenindex 2Q PROGNOSE: +1,1% gg Vq 1. Quartal: +1,4% gg Vq *** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Juni Persönliche Ausgaben PROGNOSE: +0,9% gg Vm zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm Persönliche Einkommen PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm zuvor: +0,5% gg Vm *** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juli PROGNOSE: 55,0 zuvor: 56,0 *** 16:00 US/Index Verbraucherstimmung Uni Michigan (2. Umfrage) Juli PROGNOSE: 51,1 1. Umfrage: 51,1 zuvor: 50,0 18:30 DE/Bundeskanzler Scholz, Rede auf der Festveranstaltung "50 Jahre SAP", Mannheim *** - IT/Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Ergebnis 2Q, Turin - AT/Andritz AG, Ergebnis 2Q, Graz - EU/Ratingüberprüfungen für Albanien (S&P), Finnland (Moody's), Litauen (Moody's), Luxemburg (S&P), Norwegen (Fitch) ===

