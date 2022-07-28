

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amended: corrects headline to say Q2 loss widened, not decreased)



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$277.40 million, or -$2.29 per share. This compares with -$189.56 million, or -$1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$245.83 million or -$2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $224.82 million from $220.55 million last year.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$277.40 Mln. vs. -$189.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.29 vs. -$1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.63 -Revenue (Q2): $224.82 Mln vs. $220.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $870 - $930 Mln







