28.07.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of short name for Headsent AB (385/22)

As from July 29, 2022, Headsent AB will change short name to VIMAB.

Current short name:   HEAD    
-------------------------------------
New short name:     VIMAB    
-------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0007439633
-------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID 113748   
-------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
