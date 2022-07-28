Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of short name for Headsent AB (385/22)

As from July 29, 2022, Headsent AB will change short name to VIMAB. Current short name: HEAD ------------------------------------- New short name: VIMAB ------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007439633 ------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 113748 ------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.