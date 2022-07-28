

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Airlines Group (IAG.L) said it is converting 12 of the A320neo family options announced in August 2013 into firm orders for A320neos and A321neos. The company is also ordering a further 25 A320neo family aircraft with the option to purchase 50 additional aircraft. The addition of these more fuel-efficient A320neos is an important step towards meeting climate commitments, the Group noted.



The firm aircraft will be delivered between 2025 and 2028 and will be used to replace A320ceo family aircraft in its short-haul fleet.







