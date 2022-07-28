

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales volume decreased for the second successive month in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales dropped 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, the same pace of fall as seen in May. This was the second consecutive fall.



The largest monthly volume decreases were in electrical goods, hardware, paints & glass and clothing & footwear.



Nonetheless, the volume of retail sales in June was 2.4 percent higher than pre-COVID-19 levels in February 2020.



On a yearly basis, the decline in sales volume more than doubled to 6.6 percent in June from 3.0 percent a month ago.



At the same time, the sales value was down 0.3 percent on month and -0.9 percent annually in June.







